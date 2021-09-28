Sefotur sign a collaboration agreement with the firm Incubatour to strengthen the tourist reactivation

Incubatour is an ecosystem dedicated to entrepreneurship and development of tourism projects, with 25 years in the Ibero-American market, over 4,500 advised initiatives and more than 50,000 trained professionals.

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- To continue supporting the tourism companies of Yucatán, the State Government established a collaboration agreement with the firm Incubatour, which will allow businesses in the field to receive training and advice to promote their work, as part of the economic reactivation in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Within the framework of World Tourism Day, the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, and the director of the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), Antonio González Blanco, signed an alliance with the leader of this company, Tony Yarto, to provide consulting in different areas necessary to initiate and advance projects, such as marketing, accounting, graphic and industrial design.

The alliance, established at the International Congress Center (CIC), is part of the actions implemented by both agencies, in order to train and advise the economic units of the sector, in matters of entrepreneurship and development, with revenue models typical of the line of based on the business value chain.

With this act, the opening of Incubatour’s knowledge, experience, and market intelligence platform is made official, with extensive experience, putting it at the hands of all Yucatecans, because “we are sure that, to create more and better jobs, it is essential to support artisans, micro-producers and micro enterprises of the state, ” added the official.

When giving a message, Fridman Hirsch explained the importance of creating quality products, which allows decentralizing, including and increasing the economic benefit, as well as extending the permanence of visitors.

Finally, Michelle Fridman said that “since the beginning of this administration, more than 100 new tourist products were recognized and that allowed us to see the great wealth that there was in other regions of Yucatan; there is enormous potential, and tourism can be that door that opens the opportunity for more people to increase the income and benefits that this industry has to offer”.

Source: Yucatan al instante

