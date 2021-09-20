SEDETUR will test Airbnb security in Quintana Roo

The accommodations that are offered through digital platforms in Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen will be subjected to a security review.

QUINTANA ROO, (September 20, 2021) .- The security measures of approximately 50 thousand accommodations that are offered through digital platforms such as Airbnb in Quintana Roo, will be subject to review.

It will be reviewed with special attention:

The state of the electrical wiring to prevent fires.

The pipeline that carries the LP gas,

Fire extinguishers.

Smoke detectors.

Evacuation routes in case of risk incidents (signage).

Conditions of the structure of the room.

Andrés Gerardo Aguilar Becerril, in charge of the office of the Secretary of Tourism (Sedetur) of Quintana Roo; explained that in the next few days the review operations of these measures, such as those of Civil Protection, will be carried out to guarantee that there is no risk of staying at these sites.

He recalled that in the work tables that are developed, the logistics to follow are considered since only those who comply and are granted this permission will be authorized the operating license.

“In the case of Civil Protection, it will be checked that they have all the necessary consent to provide a safe service. When we made the last update there were already more than 50 thousand offers through digital platforms, it is not exclusive to Airbnb, there are others such as Booking ”.

The state official mentioned that one of the requirements of the formal tourism sector is the “even floor” for all who provide this service. For this reason, this second stage is about to begin, after the first step, which was to identify these places.

Now the councils themselves will be in charge of issuing these operating permits.

“It is an issue that has been being addressed from different areas, the issue of digital platforms has had, above all, an important advance in the fiscal part, remember that all of them already make the due contributions in terms of VAT and ISR, that according to the regulations to The federal level and the same is happening at the state level through the provisions of the Lodging Tax Law ”.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

