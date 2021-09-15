Rosa Negra bar reopens, despite the position of the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (September 14, 2021).- Despite the assurance made by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on Saturday at the Rosa Negra bar-restaurant in Tulum, after the armed attack that left two dead and one injured, the establishment reopened on Sunday night, as if nothing had happened.

In its official statement issued this Sunday afternoon, the FGE announced that it had initiated the investigation folder 127/2021 in relation to the events that occurred in a restaurant located in the coastal area of ​​Tulum where “two men lost their lives and one more was injured by gunshot wounds by unknown persons who fled ”.

Attorney General Óscar Montes de Oca arrived at the scene to personally supervise the area and instruct the prompt clarification of the case and identify the probable participants in this illegal act. However, hours later there were no longer any agents in the place, while the seals of assurance were removed and the business was reopened to the public.

The foregoing could be observed through videos that show that the controversial business located at kilometer 7.5 of the Tulum-Boca Paila highway in the coastal area is already operating, despite the fact that, by regulation and by investigations, the sites that are crime scenes they open several days or months later, while investigations are carried out.

This situation caused outrage among the business sector of Tulum and the population in general, who made it clear on social networks. Meanwhile, the family and friends of the taxi driver and the security guard who died as a result of the attack are asking for justice and for those responsible to be arrested, who fled without being arrested.

