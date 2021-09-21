Reward offered for Mexicans who beat to death a man in the City of Philadelphia, PA

US authorities offer $ 20,000 reward for ‘Americanistas’ who murdered fan in Philadelphia

MEXICO CITY, (September 20, 2021).- These are images of the moment when 4 fans of America Football Club beat a man to death at the end of the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

Estas son imágenes del momento en que 5 aficionados del #América asesinaron a golpes a un hombre al terminar la semifinal de la Liga de Campeones de #Concacaf, en #Filadelfia, EU. La autoridades ofrecen por ellos una recompensa de 20 mil dólares: pic.twitter.com/AwIDaEXBZH — Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) September 18, 2021

The game they attended was the Concacaf Champions League between the Philadelphia Union and Club América from México, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The authorities are offering them a reward of $ 20,000.

The victim’s name is Isidro Cortés, 28 years old. The injured man, his father, was 64 years old, who upon leaving the hospital, and after the death of his son, commented: “This time I had to lose,” but “the murderers will pay for it.”

The Philadelphia homicide department identified the assailants as Mexican-Americans, although it suspects they may be Central American.

Discretion advised (Watch video)

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments