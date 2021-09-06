Restaurants in Cancun prepare for the third edition of “Taco Week”

Restaurants in downtown Cancun will offer taco dishes with their best specialties.

In order to reactivate Cancun restaurants’ economy, they are preparing the third edition of Taco Week, in which they expect at least 30 businesses from downtown to participate.

Carlos del Castillo, president of the Nader Route, announced that they are adding more areas in order to reactivate the economy and thus detonate the gastronomic proposals that they are promoting.

Taco Week will be the third of this month, from September 20 to 26, during which restaurants will offer a plate of tacos with the best specialties.

“The purpose of this event is to get to know the local restaurants as well as their flavors, which are sometimes unknown, and that is why we chose a very typical dish such as the taco. Even some of those who will be in the program do not have the dish on their menu, but for this week they will be implementing it in their repertoire”. Carlos del Castillo

The week of the taco is a proposal to reactivate and also generate a community; to close the event there will be a festival on Nader Avenue.

In the first two editions, only businesses that were on said avenue participated, however this year, which will be with more participants from the city, they hope to exceed the packages that were sold.

“Each restaurant will be implementing a promotion, thus being able to generate different gastronomic proposals for everyone, although the purpose is that during this week the diners will give themselves the opportunity to eat in the businesses and generate an economic impact”. Carlos del Castillo

Much will also depend on the epidemiological traffic light in which they hope to have an improvement, in order to have more clients.

The restaurant sector continues with work to boost business and thus recover after 2020 was one of the most complicated due to the pandemic.

