Renault continues to explore new forms of mobility in Mexico

Renault continues to explore new forms of mobility in our country. After launching Twizy and Kangoo Z.E., the diamond firm presents an electric scooter with an E-Tech motor. Its objective is to offer a low environmental impact transport alternative for congested cities. Here we tell you what its characteristics and price are in Mexico.
Renault Electric Scooter Price Mexico.
The Renault Scooter has a power of 350W – equivalent to 0.46 hp – and offers a range of up to 45 kilometers per charge. It has three driving modes, each with a speed limit: City, limited to 10 km / h; Urban, up to 15 km / h; and Sport, which can reach up to 25 km / h. The scooter also includes a warning bell, front LED light, and 10 “wheels.
Renault seeks that its scooter becomes a solution to travel short distances, without having to use the car. It’s easy to transport thanks to its foldable design and weighing only 14 kg (30 lbs), so it can easily be carried in the trunk of a caror on public transport. In terms of charging times, it takes only 4 hours to bring the battery to 100%.
The Renault Scooter will be available in the brand’s dealerships throughout Mexico from September 1, with a price of 21,000 pesos ($1,050 USD).
Source: https://www.motorpasion.com.mx/
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Flat.mx wants to build a real estate “super app” for Latin America
Flat.mx, which wants to build a.
-
Treasure trove sheds new light on ancient Mexican rites underneath Teotihuacan sacred pyramid
TEOTIHUACAN, State of Mexico (Reuters) –.
-
Mérida proposes to build 470 kilometers of additional bicycle lanes
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- With.
-
New Sustainable Stadium will place Yucatan in the eyes of the world
Private capital chooses Yucatán to build.
-
International LGBTQ+ media outlet highlights Yucatan’s same-sex marriage approval
By Neal Broverman for The Advocate.
-
KPMG opens innovation center in Mexico
Organizations will benefit from disruptive and.
-
According to AMLO, the ‘Sierra San Miguelito’ in San Luis Potosi will become a protected natural area
López Obrador reiterated his government’s commitment.
-
Germany launches the Covid ‘lollipop’ test for children
As many German schools return to.
-
The Texas oil refinery that PEMEX is buying had a net loss of about USD$360 million this year
The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos.
-
Time flies! Fall begins in September and the Winter holiday season is approaching in Yucatan
We tell you on what date.
Leave a Comment