Renault continues to explore new forms of mobility in Mexico

Renault continues to explore new forms of mobility in our country. After launching Twizy and Kangoo Z.E., the diamond firm presents an electric scooter with an E-Tech motor. Its objective is to offer a low environmental impact transport alternative for congested cities. Here we tell you what its characteristics and price are in Mexico.

The Renault Scooter has a power of 350W – equivalent to 0.46 hp – and offers a range of up to 45 kilometers per charge. It has three driving modes, each with a speed limit: City, limited to 10 km / h; Urban, up to 15 km / h; and Sport, which can reach up to 25 km / h. The scooter also includes a warning bell, front LED light, and 10 “wheels.

Renault seeks that its scooter becomes a solution to travel short distances, without having to use the car. It’s easy to transport thanks to its foldable design and weighing only 14 kg (30 lbs), so it can easily be carried in the trunk of a caror on public transport. In terms of charging times, it takes only 4 hours to bring the battery to 100%.

The Renault Scooter will be available in the brand’s dealerships throughout Mexico from September 1, with a price of 21,000 pesos ($1,050 USD).

