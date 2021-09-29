Quintana Roo joins the Global Day of Action for Legal Abortion

Women from practically all the municipalities of Quintana Roo marched in favor of decriminalizing the interruption of pregnancy.

Quintana Roo, (September 29, 2021).- One voice and one demand: decriminalize the termination of pregnancy. Under this slogan, hundreds of women in Cancun and other municipalities of Quintana Roo march this Tuesday, September 28th, Global Day of Action for Legal Abortion.

#AbortoLegal | Algunas de las manifestantes realizan pintas en la fuente ubicada en la entrada de la zona hotelera de #Cancún. (📸 Fernanda Duque) pic.twitter.com/3ds7aZWPQp — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) September 29, 2021

Echoing the global petition, women of all ages carry out peaceful marches demanding respect for their decision, and especially so that the termination of pregnancy ceases to be a cause of crime.

Faced with this scenario, feminists from Quintana Roo presented in recent days a citizen initiative to modify the State Penal Code.

#Cancún #AbortoLegal | Comienza el desvío del tránsito a la altura de la fuente de El Ceviche. Tome sus precauciones. (📹 Harold Alcocer) pic.twitter.com/JnX2DqrkyX — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) September 29, 2021

Yunitzilin Rodríguez Pedraza, a member of the Quintanarroense Feminist Network, explained that unlike the proposal presented three years ago that was rejected by the XVI Legislature of the State Congress, on this occasion it is requested that the state regulation be harmonized with the precedent established by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on September 7.

#AbortoLegal | Mujeres se reúnen en el Malecón Tajamar de #Cancún para marchar hacia el Palacio Municipal, en demanda de despenalizar la interrupción de embarazo en #QuintanaRoo. (📹 Paola Chiomante) pic.twitter.com/dJA1SuaKgy — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) September 28, 2021

That day, the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional to criminalize women who decide to interrupt their pregnancy, as well as the article of the Constitution of Coahuila that established this action as a punishable offense.

Since 2007, 152 women from Quintana Roo have traveled to Mexico City to make use of the Legal Interruption of Pregnancy (ILE) services, becoming the entity in the southeast with the largest number of women seeking a legal abortion.

#AbortoLegal | Una decena de mujeres marchan en las calles de #FelipeCarrilloPuerto en demanda de la despenalizar el aborto. (📹 Jesús Caamal) pic.twitter.com/fbS2ok3MyV — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) September 28, 2021

The statistics of the Information System of Legal Interruption of Pregnancy indicate that they have provided care to 237 thousand 643 people in the last 14 years, of which 357 are pregnant women from the five states that make up the region.

Of these, 42.5% declared to be from Quintana Roo, followed by Chiapas (79), Tabasco (62), Yucatán (48) and Campeche (16).

#AbortoLegal | Mujeres de #Chetumal se reúnen en el Museo de la Cultura Maya para iniciar la marcha en favor de la despenalización del aborto. (📸 Armando Galera) pic.twitter.com/c5qd5tdt0T — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) September 28, 2021

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







