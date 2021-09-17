Public Transport Combis reject students’ discount fee

Transporters point out that it is not profitable for them due to the pandemic

Mérida, Yucatán .- There is still no date for the validation of student discount credentials for public transportation, despite the fact that classes have already begun in Yucatán.

This was reported by the secretary general of the Frente Único de Trabajadores del Volante (FUTV), Héctor Fernández Zapata.

“For the moment the credentials are not being accepted, we are waiting for the information we are going to receive and the instructions that the authorities will give us,” he explained.

On this subject, he pointed out that they are urging the State Government to consider when making a decision that they are not carrying the same number of passengers on each trip.

The union leader explained that if, before the pandemic, a minibus carried 16 passengers and three or four students got on, the situation was compensated, but the students’ discount fee is no longer profitable for the driver that provides the service.

He added that with the beginning of the school year and the entry into the on-site mode, the fleet of vehicles was increased in order to meet the demand of the students who use public transportation to go to school.

“In most of the routes we are already at 80 percent of the units’ capacity operating daily, the need of the employees to work is forcing them to go out to the streets to support their families”, he explained.

Finally, he pointed out that “we are waiting for a greater number of people to use the service in order to increase the number of vehicles”.

