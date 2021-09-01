Public Security agents detain couple for homicide in Hunucmá, Yucatan

HUNUCMÁ, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- Bertha Beatriz S.K., 35 years old, and Sein G.R. alias “Chaparro”, 54 years old, charged with the crime of murder against a man named Juan Antonio C.G., 46 years old, were arrested by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The victim was last seen alive on Saturday, August 21st. On Tuesday the 24th his sister María Emilia C.G. reported the disappearance to the Public Ministry and on Saturday the 28th the body was found in a ranch five kilometers from Hunucmá, where the victim lived.



In the complaint, she said that that day a nephew told her that the door of the house of the deceased (who lived alone) was open; and in a room of the house there were traces of blood.

From the moment the complaint was received, the PEI elements and the prosecutors began the investigation in the field and through the video surveillance cameras they observed that on the night of Saturday 21, some people got out of a yellow and black motorcycle taxi, entered the premises of the deceased today, after 15 minutes they left with him, boarded with him to the motorcycle taxi and took him to the home of his alleged perpetrators.



With these and other evidence, and with interviews with witnesses who identified the people and the motorcycle taxi, the SSP and FGE agents were able to prove the probable responsibility of the aforementioned suspects, based on which the court order was issued for their apprehension. A third individual is still at large.

