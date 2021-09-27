Proposals from international companies are being evaluated to expand the Port of Progreso

Companies from Belgium, Holland and Qatar interested in carrying out canal works. It is expected that, once the valuation is completed, the dredging can take place at the end of next November.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 25, 2021).- To expand the navigation channel of the port of Progreso, there are 5 national companies interested, as well as companies from countries such as Belgium, Holland, and Qatar.

These are works that will be executed 100% with private resources and the federal, state, and municipal authorities have the responsibility of reviewing the options, setting the stage, supervising the processes, and granting the corresponding permits.

Evaluate proposals

Through a statement, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, said that the evaluation of proposals from interested firms continues to this day.

For this, capacities, previous experiences, solvency, and legal situation are considered.

It is expected that, once the valuation is concluded, the dredging can be carried out at the end of next November.

“The process continues, the expansion is going forward, for what Yucatan needs and for what Mexico needs, specifically Progreso,” said the official, who stressed that the investment that the company that obtains the concession will make will be 4,200 million pesos. , approximately.

Greater draft

The head of Sefoet specified that the work will allow the entity and the port to have a more competitive draft worldwide, to receive larger vessels.

Currently, ships with loads of 36,000 to 40,000 tons can enter, but with these improvements, it will be possible to reach 100,000.

Regarding tourism, the arriving cruise ships now have a capacity for 2,500 travelers, and with the expansions, the number will increase to between 7,000 and 8,000.

“Those ships that are already arriving in Cozumel today, the intention is that they can enter here, to Puerto Progreso,” he concluded.

