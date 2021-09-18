Progreso City Council invite young people to join the beach cleaning 2021

Progreso, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- Within the framework of the International Beach Cleaning Day, the Progreso City Council through the Sub-Directorate of Youth invites citizens this Saturday, September 18, at 8 o’clock in the morning, to participate in the massive cleanup of our coastal area.

In this sense, Rafael Briceño Argaez, head of the agency, pointed out that it is very important that Progreso citizens join in this activity, which will begin on the corner of Calle 42 with 22; since “it is our duty to always keep our beaches clean and with these activities, we seek to promote awareness of protection and conservation of our natural spaces, as they are unique ecosystems and a source of work for many families ”, he said.

He also commented that during this day, it is important to maintain the proper sanitary measures such as attending with face masks, constantly applying alcohol gel, and respecting the healthy distance.

Finally, Briceño Argaez expressed: “following the mandate of Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, we invite citizens to participate and be part of the change to foster together a commitment to protect, care for and conserve our environment with firm actions.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments