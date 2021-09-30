Progreso case: FGE executes an arrest warrant and impute attempted femicide

Progreso, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- After executing an arrest warrant by agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and officers of the SSP State Investigation Police (PEI), J.L.C.G. was presented before the Third Judge of Control, where the litigation prosecutors made the accusation of the crime of attempted aggravated femicide, reported after the events that occurred on September 24 in the Canul Reyes neighborhood in the port of Progreso.

According to the investigation carried out by the FGE specialists, the events occurred on a property in the aforementioned neighborhood, where the accused tried to deprive a woman with a reserved identity of life, without achieving his objective by the intervention of the victim’s son, who tried to stop the aggression of the accused, who, wanting to flee, injured the victim with a knife, which he threw near the scene of the events.

At the hearing held in the Oral Justice Center of Progreso, the litigation prosecutors, after formulating the accusation of the crime, presented the evidence contained in the investigation folder of criminal case 46/2021, to request the link to the process of the accused, who reserved the right to testify and requested the extension of the legal term to define his legal status, so the Control Judge summoned the parties for this September 30 to continue the diligence.

Finally, this social representation argued the need for preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control Judge informally for the duration of the process.

