PRD former federal representative is arrested for her husband murder in Veracruz

From his Twitter account, the state leader of the PRD, Sergio Cadena accused a political persecution against political actors of his party

XALAPA, Veracruz, (September 04, 2021).- On September 2nd, Norma Azucena Rodríguez Zamora concluded her term as a federal representative of the PRD in the Lower Chamber of Congress, she said goodbye to her colleagues and today she was arrested in Veracruz accused of intentional homicide against her husband Nicanor Martínez Olguín.

The former federal representative of the PRD is also accused of “attempted murder” to the detriment of two more persons of protected identity.

Rodríguez Zamora was arrested along with Ethel Margarita Martinez Lorenzo, who is charged with the same crimes.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that Gómez Martínez could be charged with crimes of the federal order. The PRD had already been a candidate for federal and local deputy in that region.

“Goyo” Gómez was Azucena Rodríguez’s current sentimental partner, according to versions of the PRD members themselves.

This arrest of the former federal representative is the fifth that has occurred with political actors of the PRD; the first was the former government secretary, Rogelio Franco, who remains in unofficial preventive detention for the crimes of outrages of authority and extortion.

The second was Gregorio Gómez himself, who unofficially when he was arrested was carrying weapons for the exclusive use of the Army.

The third was the candidate for mayor of Minatitlán, Nicolás Ruiz Roset, who remains in prison for the crimes of coercion, threats and kidnapping.

PRD state leader accuses of political persecution

From his Twitter account, the state leader of the PRD, Sergio Cadena accused a political persecution against political actors of his party

While the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, regretted that the press and opposition politicians, especially the PRD, want to see the arrest as a “political persecution” of the former PRD federal representative Norma Azucena Rodríguez Zamora.

The capture, he said, is because she is accused of being the alleged person responsible for the murder of her ex-husband, the former PRD federal representative, Nicanor Martínez Olguín.

García Jiménez assured that political persecution is “a thing of the past”, as he insisted that with the State Attorney General’s Office there is no longer a “distinction” of citizens or public or political servants of various political currents.

“And nobody says that, the press does not comment on it. That the accused today, Norma N, was the wife of the late Nicanor … but they do say that it is political imprisonment, that there is persecution, what do we have to do with it? She is accused of murder, ” he said.

Source: Proceso

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments