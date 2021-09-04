Pfizer develops Pill against covid-19, it could arrive in Mexico in the next 3 months

The pharmaceutical company has already begun the trials, it is believed that it will soon be be available in Mexico.
MEXICO, (September 04, 2021).- The panorama before the Covid-19 does not seem to improve, we have seen how the pharmaceutical companies have been in constant development of new cures against this virus, seeking their effectiveness every day with new tests, such is the case of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which has announced that it has developed a pill to combat Covid-19, and they have said that trials are already being carried out to guarantee the effectiveness of this pill.
This drug would be the first antiviral against covid-19, the first trials were given in March 2021, researchers have classified it as an inhibitory drug due to the characteristic that is to fight an enzyme to keep it inside the body. It should be noted that inhibitors have been used to treat HIV such as Hepatitis C.
Experts have said that this pill would be very helpful for everyone, since it will be easier to obtain and thus avoid going to a hospital, avoiding any hospitalization or requiring oxygen.
This is a huge opportunity since it will be able to reach countries, which are having problems, due to their low development, where the vaccine has not reached one.
For its part, Pfizer is sure that this advance will be of great help because Covid-19 has had new variants.
They emphasize that it would be the first antiviral medicine taken orally.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Campeche businessmen state that change of route of the Maya Train will not bring expected benefits
Campeche, (September 04, 2021).- After the.
-
Merida Police Chief ratified in the midst of the scandal over young Eduardo’s death
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 04, 2021).- Most.
-
Mérida monopolizes tourist influx in Yucatán: 140 thousand visitors in July
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 04, 2021).- Boosted.
-
Bus stops and flowerpots will be relocated in Downtown Merida again
MÉRIDA, Yucután, (September 04, 2021).- In.
-
27-year-old young man dies of Covid-19 in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatan, (September 04, 2021).- Health.
-
Tourists stay at an Airbnb accommodation in Ciudad Caucel and all their belongings get stolen
A woman, originally from Puerto Vallarta,.
-
PRD former federal representative is arrested for her husband murder in Veracruz
From his Twitter account, the state.
-
SSP agents find Maya elderly man wandering with 300 thousand pesos
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 04, 2021) .-.
-
Clandestine parties on the rise … just like infections among young people in Campeche
CAMPECHE, (September 03, 2021).- The constant.
-
Man gunned down inside his house in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (September.
Leave a Comment