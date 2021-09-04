Pfizer develops Pill against covid-19, it could arrive in Mexico in the next 3 months

The pharmaceutical company has already begun the trials, it is believed that it will soon be be available in Mexico.

MEXICO, (September 04, 2021).- The panorama before the Covid-19 does not seem to improve, we have seen how the pharmaceutical companies have been in constant development of new cures against this virus, seeking their effectiveness every day with new tests, such is the case of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which has announced that it has developed a pill to combat Covid-19, and they have said that trials are already being carried out to guarantee the effectiveness of this pill.

This drug would be the first antiviral against covid-19, the first trials were given in March 2021, researchers have classified it as an inhibitory drug due to the characteristic that is to fight an enzyme to keep it inside the body. It should be noted that inhibitors have been used to treat HIV such as Hepatitis C.

Experts have said that this pill would be very helpful for everyone, since it will be easier to obtain and thus avoid going to a hospital, avoiding any hospitalization or requiring oxygen.

This is a huge opportunity since it will be able to reach countries, which are having problems, due to their low development, where the vaccine has not reached one.

For its part, Pfizer is sure that this advance will be of great help because Covid-19 has had new variants.

They emphasize that it would be the first antiviral medicine taken orally.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







