Pandemic slows down real estate ‘boom’ in Downtown Mérida

The properties of the Historic Center lose the opportunity to be rescued.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021).- The real estate “boom” that occurred a couple of years ago in the Center of the city was stopped by Covid by reducing the interest, mainly from foreigners , to acquire a home in that area.
The president of the Patronage for the Preservation of the Historic Center of Mérida, Enrique Ancona Teigell, said that this situation causes the properties to lose the opportunity to be rescued, since their high value makes it almost impossible for any local resident to acquire them to give them the proper maintenance and conservation treatment.
He considered that some measures established by the State Government may be favorable; For example, areas where there is no excess traffic, could be considered as having a quiet environment, which is a factor for foreigners living in the Center to “invite” others.
They expect interest to resurface
Ancona Teigell added that this situation could be positive, because while interest in purchasing homes in the Center of Mérida resurfaces, regulations can be worked on to regulate issues such as noise, which in the past were much discussed.
“If the houses in the Center are reoccupied, problems from the past may arise again, but they would be avoided if the authorities anticipate and adapt the regulations; for example, that of health with the issue of licenses for bars, since some were allowed to work next to a home “, he commented.
However, he acknowledged that this situation is not entirely negative because the reduction in economic activity that encourages fewer people to go to the Center “can cause prices to level off, but the important thing is that we Yucatecans themselves return to the Historic Center.”
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
