OSY pays tribute to 80 years of the ‘Huapango’ de Moncayo (VIDEO)

The piece is recognized as the second Mexican national anthem
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 13, 2021).- On its return to the concert hall, the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra displayed music by Mexican authors such as Blas Galindo, Arturo Márquez, and José Revueltas and awakened the nationalist sentiment of the audience with the emblematic “Huapango” by José Pablo Moncayo.
Back at his home, the José Peón Contreras Theater, after six months of painting, dressing room improvements, and remodeling, the orchestra showed the richness of Mexico’s music as the start of the National Holidays, a few days after the commemoration of the 206th anniversary of Independence.
Under the baton of Juan Carlos Lomónaco, Russians, Americans, Italians, Canadians, French, and musicians of many other nationalities that are part of the orchestra, were impregnated with Mexican notes by presenting a sound mosaic of styles, eras, and regions of the country that pleased the audience.
From Sonoran Arturo Márquez, the symphonic played the keys and timpani, as well as the trumpets to the rhythm of Danzón Number 4, with evocations of the Danzonera and other themes that made an era in Mexico in the 1940s and 1950s.
From Blas Galindo from Jalisco, the strings, percussion, and brass sections evoked the mariachis and the sounds of Jalisco such as “La Negra”, “El zopilote” and “Los cuatro reales” with their composition called precisely “Sones de Mariachi” .
A nationalist author whose imprint is imperishable in the composition, orchestral conducting and promotion of nationalist music is Silvestre Revueltas, whose works “Redes” and “Janitzio” evoke the landscapes of western Mexico and the fishermen’s environment around the island of Pátzcuaro. taken to the cinema back in the day.
The OSY went from the stillness of the Three Pieces for Orchestra by José Pablo Moncayo to the jubilation, the celebration, the joy and the recreation of the homeland with “Huapango”, the most played, listened to and attended among the Mexicans after the National Anthem.
There are those who point to “Canción Mixteca” or “Cielito lindo” as the second national anthem, although others evoke “México Lindo y Querido”, “Vals sobre las olas”, “El son de la negra” or “Mi ciudad” as the most representative, but without a doubt “Huapango” is the favorite in concert halls in the country and in the world.
With this presentation last weekend, the OSY opened its second season 2016 and will continue on September 23 and 25 with a Trumpet Concerto from the baroque period by the Englishman Johann Nepomuceno Hummel, the Coriolano Overture by Beethoven and the Second Symphony by Jean Sibelius.
Source: Lector mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
