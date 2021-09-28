Obama says Haitian migrants’ plight is ‘heartbreaking,’ but does Biden know the system is broken?

Former President Barack Obama believes the migrant crisis at the border in Del Rio, Texas, is “heartbreaking” and thinks comprehensive immigration reform is needed to fix “a system that, overall, is dysfunctional.”
“It’s no secret that we don’t have that. It’s the reason I proposed comprehensive immigration reform. It’s the reason Joe Biden proposed it during his administration, and it’s something that is long overdue,” Obama told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts in an exclusive interview that aired Tuesday morning.
As a candidate, Biden vowed to work with Democrats and Republicans to reach common ground on comprehensive immigration reform — efforts that have stalled in Congress for two decades.
Obama said that the crisis in Del Rio “is a painful reminder that we don’t have this right yet and we’ve got more work to do.”
“As big-hearted as he is, nobody understands that better than Joe Biden,” Obama added. “And the question is now: Are we gonna get serious about dealing with this problem in a systemic way, as opposed to these one-offs where we’re constantly reacting to emergencies? And I think that that’s something that every American should wanna put an end to.”
Biden vowed to implement a more humane approach to immigration than his predecessor, President Donald Trump, but now Biden is under fire from members of his own party over his administration’s handling of the migrant surge at the border in Del Rio.
At the center of the criticism from Democrats is the Biden administration’s use of a Trump-era public health order to rapidly expel thousands of those migrants, mostly Haitian nationals, without giving them a chance to apply for asylum within the United States — a move that violates U.S. asylum law, according to advocates challenging it in court.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON GMA
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wastewater issue in Yucatan, a real challenge
The sanitation of wastewater generated in.
-
The Tortugranja closes its doors in Isla Mujeres: irregularities, looting, and mismanagement are reported
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (September 28,.
-
The Progreso Municipal Institute for Women opens free workshops
Progreso, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- With.
-
Sefotur sign a collaboration agreement with the firm Incubatour to strengthen the tourist reactivation
Incubatour is an ecosystem dedicated to.
-
Land where the Yucatan Sustainable Stadium will be built, will be sold for 400 million pesos (20 million USD)
Mérida, Yucatan, (September 28, 2021).- The.
-
Finally, Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Mexico says.
-
Yucatán has not registered a human rabies case transmitted by pets in 23 years
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Daly.
-
Mental health, the main topic of the first open parliament of the Yucatan Congress
Representatives points out that citizens are.
-
Does the trend to ever-increasing Marijuana potency have consequences?
The trend of cannabis legalization in.
-
FGE detains in Guadalajara the alleged murderer of a ‘witch doctor’ in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Agents.
Leave a Comment