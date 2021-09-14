No crowd in the Plaza Grande and no parade during Independence celebrations in Yucatan

Merida, Yucatan, (September 14, 2021).- For the second consecutive year, Independence Day will be commemorated in Yucatan without massive events in order to avoid crowds, reduce the risks of Covid-19 infections and protect the health of the Yucatecans. On September 16, the traditional Independence parade will not be held either, authorities announced.

The state and military authorities agreed that the traditional ceremony of the Cry of Independence on Wednesday, September 15, will be held from the main balcony of the Government Palace, only with the presence of representatives of the three Powers of the State and the Mexican Army.

Similarly, it was determined that the commemorative Civic-Military Parade at the beginning of the quest for the Independence of Mexico, corresponding to Thursday, September 16th, will not take place.

Given this, the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) together with the Municipal Police and the Armed Forces will implement both days a road operation in the Historic Center of Mérida, which will begin on Wednesday, September 15 from 1:00 p.m. when it will take place the vehicular closure of Calle 61 between 60 and 62.

In addition, as of 8:00 p.m. on that same day, the circulation of vehicles will be restricted on Calle 60 between 65 and 69; Calle 62 between 65 and 59; Calle 61 between 58 and 64; and Calle 63 between 58 and 64.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. on the same Wednesday, September 15th, the aforementioned perimeter will be closed to traffic and pedestrians, so the population is invited to take their precautions.

On September 16th, the closing of the first and second perimeters in Downtown Mérida will also take place at 7 in the morning. Circulation will open once civic ceremonies conclude.

In addition, it was reported that, on Thursday, September 16th, the flag-raising corresponding to this national holiday will be held at the central pole of the Plaza Grande de Mérida.

