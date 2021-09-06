NGOs demand dignified treatment of migrants in Mexico

They urge the federal government to stop acts of repression and violence against people
Mexico City, (September 06, 2021).- After the operation carried out early Sunday morning by agents of the National Guard and the National Migration Institute to arrest the migrant caravan that left Tapachula, Chiapas, human rights organizations and journalists urged the federal government to stop the acts of repression, apprehension, and violence against people.
Activists and communicators who accompany those who seek to reach the United States also demanded the application of measures that resolve the causes that originate the displacement, that is, the resolution of immigration regularization procedures, the guarantee of access to the refugee system, and the relationship with actors who have offered humanitarian assistance to counteract the marginalized conditions in which the migrant population finds itself.
The groups that are part of the Collective for the Observation and Monitoring of Human Rights of the Mexican Southeast and journalists indicated that they will continue to accompany the caravan to make their situation visible and “ensure that the Mexican State complies with its obligation to protect and guarantee the rights of all people. that inhabit the Mexican territory ”.
They also called for “not to criminalize the defense of human rights, not to commit violent acts and harassment as they have already occurred,” which have been publicly denounced.
Solidarity and empathy
In a statement, the activists called for strengthening solidarity between communities, generating processes of empathy and support for people who from their countries of origin are forced to flee to save their lives, seek protection, and fight for a dignified life.
“Today they continue to do so in Mexico, facing institutional violence to enforce the most fundamental right, which is a dignified life,” they stressed.
They also requested support from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the United Nations Special Procedures and other civil society organizations to make the situation facing the migrant caravan visible and demand that the Mexican State comply with its international obligations.
