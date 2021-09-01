New Sustainable Stadium will place Yucatan in the eyes of the world

Private capital chooses Yucatán to build the most modern stadium in the country

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- To continue pushing the economic reactivation and job creation that is being promoted in Yucatan, after two years of efforts by the Yucatecan Governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, the project for the construction of the Sustainable Stadium is consolidated, which will become the first of its type and the most modern in all of Latin America, in addition to representing an important private investment and will be generating more than 4,000 jobs during the construction stage and more than 1,000 jobs when it begins operations.

At the International Congress Center (CIC), Governor Vila Dosal, together with the director of the company Game of Ball Inc., César Octavio Esparza Portillo, and the operational director of Game of Ball Inc., José Antonio Téllez, presented the details of this project, which will be located north of the Yucatecan capital, putting Yucatan at the height of the great cities of the world.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

Through a video, Christopher Lee, director of Populus, the company in charge of the design of this infrastructure, also thanked the leadership and support that the state authorities have given to the Stadium plan, which has allowed Yucatán, one of the most historical, safest and most developed places in the world as its headquarters.

For his part, the operational director of the Game of Ball Inc., José Antonio Téllez, pointed out that it is no coincidence that a modern, iconic, and new generation stadium is being built in Yucatán since it is a place where certainty, security, and safety have been found. A vision of the future and proven leadership of its authorities. In that sense, the businessman stressed that this work will become a benchmark of the state before the world and a class tourist attraction.

Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

The construction of the Stadium will bring great benefits to the nearby neighborhoods because this will improve the quality of life of families, it was announced that a Comprehensive Urban Improvement Plan will be carried out with the firm objective of integrating the stadium into the community and not the community to the stadium, in conjunction with the State Government and the Mérida City Council.

In his message, the Yucatecan Governor pointed out that it is a work that will be a catalyst in the development of the entire state of Yucatán, for which he thanked the investors of this project for the trust placed in Yucatán since they are contemplating, on average, 24 months of construction and 4,000 jobs during this phase that is expected to be completed by 2023, but which will also allow a large number of jobs in a mixed-use facility and that will be alive 365 days of the year.

Photo: (Yucatan Ahora)

Once ready, Yucatán will be at the forefront with one of the most modern sports stadiums in the country and in the world, with a cultural, social, and environmentally friendly approach. In addition, unlike other stadiums, which are only used on match days, this one will be used 365 days a year, as it will feature a hotel with 300 rooms, most with views of the field, museum, restaurants, and other community services available. In addition, to strengthen meeting tourism, it will have more than 9 thousand square meters destined for this purpose, with ideal spaces to promote investments.

Due to the versatility that the building will have, this new stadium can be transformed, depending on the occasion, into a soccer field or a baseball field, with a technology never used before in Mexico. In this way, the state will have the capacity to host national and international sporting events, first division soccer or Mexico’s National Team matches, and also become one of the best baseball stadiums to attract Major League exhibition games, as is done in Mexico City and Monterrey Stadiums.

Photo: (Multimedios)

The Yucatán Sustainable Stadium will be the first stadium of its kind in Mexico, and one of the first in the world to achieve the Platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, the highest level recognition for buildings worldwide, which certifies infrastructure works on issues such as efficient use of water, energy, materials and resources, air quality and transportation.

Source: Today.in-24

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments