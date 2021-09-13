New charge to enter the archaeological zone of Cobá, visitors must pay an additional 100 pesos

The new rate will be applied from September 15, authorities reported.

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (September 13, 2021).- In addition to the cost of 80 pesos to enter the archaeological zone of Cobá, tourists have to pay 100 pesos more as an additional payment for stepping on Ejidal lands where the site is located, this after the agreement of the general assembly of Ejidatarios of the Ejido Ruinas de Cobá, as the result of different roundtables held with representatives of the three levels of government, mainly from the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

Last night representatives of the Ejido Representation Bodies of the Ejido Ruinas de Cobá, as well as the president of the Council of Vigilance of the Ejido Ruinas de Cobá of the municipality of Tulum, signed a letter addressed to all tour operators, travel agencies, and authorities of the three levels of government in which they report that as of September 15, an additional charge of one hundred pesos per tourist per step in the ejido infrastructure begins.

Likewise, they report that the agrarian nucleus signed an assembly agreement on August 15, 2021, as a result of the dialogue tables and agreements with the dependencies, therefore, in accordance with the provisions of article 27, section 7 of the Political Constitution, 9 and 10 of the Agrarian Law, the collection is approved for the ejido nucleus to collect the extra fee.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

The mew fee will be charged to all those who visit the archaeological site, as they are stepping on common use lands towards the common use area where the protection zone of the archaeological site of Ejido Ruinas de Cobá is located.

From this date on, the collection of this fee is officialy established, and starting Wednesday, September 15th, the extra fee of 100 pesos per visitor will be collected directly bt the agrarian nucleus.

The meeting was attended by Fausto May Cen, René Moisés Itzá and Leocadio May Azcorra, president, secretary and treasurer of the Ejido Commissariat, respectively, as well as Daniel May, president of the Surveillance Council of the Ruinas de Cobá Ejido in the municipality of Tulum.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments