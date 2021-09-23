Neighbors report in networks the poor condition of the streets of Holbox, Quintana Roo

There are many streets that are in poor condition and have not been served on Holbox Island for a long time.

QUINTANA ROO, (September 23, 2021).- The past rains and the passage of heavy vehicles in the streets of the island of Holbox, have left some roads completely impassable that begin to cause accidents that fortunately have not been of consideration, but that leave a bad image of this destination, denounced inhabitants, who asked that the situation be addressed urgently.

Even though the authorities have carried out the leveling of streets in recent days, they said that they have only been where tourism usually travels, but there are low areas or further away from the center, where attention does not reach.

Photo: (Por esto)

There are many roads that are in poor condition and have not been attended to for a long time, and in the final stretch of the current administration it will not be done either, so that hopes are fixed on the next authorities.

Photo: (Por esto)

Avenues such as Pedro Joaquín and Kukah, among others, require constant leveling to make them at least passable for national and foreign tourists who come to spend several days off, but which has a bad image due to the state of the streets.

Photo: (Por esto)

They expressed that it is necessary to manage before the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) the permits to take sand from somewhere on the island, after studying the streets, since inhabitants and businessmen to mediate the situation, had previously placed stones, concrete and all kinds of material, which affects the environment and far from solving the problem worsens, because the water no longer seeps and puddles form.

