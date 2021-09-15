National Corn, Chili and Cocoa Fair to be held in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán.- The National Corn, Chili, and Cocoa Fair will be held in Yucatán on Saturday, September 25th and Sunday, September 26th, where exhibitors will present various dishes based on these important ingredients of Mexican gastronomy.
The program for these dates was announced today at the Plaza Canek, located in Merida. There will be around 25 participating displays that will create more than 130 products, including tamales, tacos, pozole, marquesitas, sweets, bread, and other dishes.
Alberto Lavalle, head of Yucatán Foodie and spokesperson for the National Corn, Chile and Cacao Fair, emphasized that they chose these dates to develop the event because it is a patriotic month and precisely the emblematic ingredients that correspond to Mexican gastronomy.
“It is about the culture and the value of Mexican cuisine and that is how the idea of making this fair came up,” he said.
In this sense, he said that it is expected that the great variety of dishes will be an attraction for the people who will participate and thus there will also be an economic benefit for them, in addition to being an activity of family coexistence following all the measures of prevention of coronavirus transmission (COVID-19).
