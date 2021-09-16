Mystical Calakmul image is placed on lottery tickets

The Major Draw No. 3820 will be held on September 21st, at 8:00 p.m., in the “El Moro” Building, and the live broadcast will be through the official YouTube channel (https: // www. youtube.com/user/VideotecaLotenal)

MEXICO, (September 15, 2021).- With the issuance of the Major Draw ticket No. 3820, the National Lottery disseminates the Calakmul Archaeological Zone, located in Campeche, a site selected for the program of 32 tickets that promote the greatness of Mexico.

This joint work is carried out by the Coordination of Historical and Cultural Memory of Mexico, the Secretariat of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the Association of Secretaries of Tourism of Mexico (Asetur) and the Government of the State from Campeche.

The general director of the National Lottery, Margarita González Saravia Calderón, commented that the Calakmul ticket corresponds to issue number 29, which is why the final stretch of the archaeological sites program is approaching, which aims to show the Mexican people the diversity culture of Mexico.

She added that the representative image of Calakmul is disseminated as Campeche’s heritage in the three million 600 thousand little pieces, distributed throughout the country, through the 12 thousand points of sale.

She pointed out that the Major Draw No. 3820 will be held on the night of Tuesday, September 21st, at 8:00 p.m., in the “El Moro” building, and has a Major Prize of 21 million pesos in three series and a distributable bag of 66 million pesos.

In her speech, the director of the INAH Campeche Center, Adriana Velázquez Morlet, highlighted that Calakmul was discovered in 1931, and was explored a year later by the Mayanist Sylvanus Morley. Being William Folan, from the Autonomous University of Campeche, with the support of the INAH archaeologist, Román Piña Chan, who started the first archaeological research project at the archaeological site, in 1982, which concluded in 2015, when the archaeologist Ramón Carrasco took over and intervened the structures that are currently open to the public.

Epigraphic and archaeological investigations, she added, show that pre-Hispanic Maya history, especially that of the Late Classic period, cannot be understood without the ancient Uxte’tuun – the ancient name of Calakmul – which, together with Tikal, was the most powerful urban center and important and, perhaps, one of the most extensive in the entire Maya region.

“I thank the National Lottery for its willingness and interest in spreading the importance and values ​​of Calakmul among its wide public, and I hope that this draw will benefit many Mexicans,” she commented.

For his part, the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Campeche, Jorge Enrique Manos Esparragoza, recalled that Calakmul is the largest lung in America after the Amazon, so it is a direct experience with nature.

He also celebrated the initiative to promote the archaeological zones of the country, which supports tourism, an activity on which many Mexican families depend and whose visits allow them to experience the beauty of this natural reserve first-hand.

The cost of the little piece is $ 30 pesos and that of the series, $ 600 pesos. You can also buy the electronic gadgets through the official platforms, for more information visit the page: www.lotenal.gob.mx .

