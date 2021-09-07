Municipal Police rescue a spider monkey that entered a Kanasín grocery store

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 07, 2021).- This morning in a store in the Santa Cecilia Mulchechén neighborhood in Kanasín municipality, a spider monkey (Ateles geoffroyi) was captured by agents of the Municipal Police, who placed it under guard.
This is an unusual fact, since according to biologists, this species congregates in groups of between 6 and 40 members, breaking up into smaller groups at night in search of food, so it is rare to see such an animal in isolation and wandering in an urban area.
“This morning, we received a report that a monkey entered a store in the Santa Cecilia Mulchechén neighborhood, we went to the indicated place and proceeded to capture the ape, which we transferred to the headquarters for safekeeping and delivery to the corresponding department”, indicates the publication of the Municipal Police of Kanasín.
These animals are not pets
Specialists in the field point out that spider monkeys are not appropriate pets, due to the specialized care they need and they can become extremely aggressive when they reach sexual maturity or they feel threatened.
Under no circumstances can a spider monkey be raised as a pet, since there is no permit for its possession, in addition to the fact that houses with residential land use do not have the space required for this type of animal.
Possessing wildlife specimens without proving their legal origin is sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the LGVS with a fine, ranging from 50 to 50 thousand Units of Measurement and Current Updates.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Importance of the role of local communities in the conservation of natural resources
Quintana Roo, (September 07, 2021).- 2030.
-
Pandemic ‘made people more obese’ due to sedentary lifestyle
Psychologists invited to “Save a Life”.
-
Rains flood 40 homes in Tekax, Yucatán
Tekax, Yucatan; (September 07, 2021).- Agents of.
-
IMSS Yucatán delivers 14 new ambulances
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 07, 2021).- The.
-
Construction of the Maya Train new route in Campeche will generate more jobs
Campeche, (September 07, 2021).- With the.
-
DIF Tizimin delivers wheelchairs to vulnerable people
TIZIMÍN, (September 07, 2021).- Complying with.
-
Archaeological Tourism in Yucatan grows 44%, INAH says
Mérida, Yucatan, (September 07, 2021).- Archaeological.
-
Finance Minister says it would be a little late to change the country’s oil laws
Mexico’s new Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez.
-
Mexico will use IMF reserves to Is refinance Pemex debt
Mexico has begun a process of.
-
‘Cuxtal’, an important Ecological Reserve within Mérida city limits
The Mérida’s ‘CUXTAL’ Ecological Reserve is.
Leave a Comment