More than two million Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered in Yucatan

YUCATAN, (September 10, 2021).- A new record of vaccination in a single day was established in Yucatan with the application of 62,889 doses against the Coronavirus to young people between 18 and 29 years old on the day of this Wednesday 8, a figure with the that there are more than two million vaccines applied from January to date in the state, reported the State Secretary of Health (SSY).

According to a report on the effectiveness of the vaccine, the SSY pointed out that, during the month of August, records were obtained that 8 out of 10 people hospitalized for Coronavirus did not have the vaccine, so it reiterated to the population the importance of going to be vaccinated to protect your health.

According to these data, the effectiveness of the vaccine reduces the risk of dying, which is why the SSY recalled that the vaccine does not prevent getting the virus, but rather protects against getting seriously ill and, most importantly, reduces the risk of dying, for which it invited the Yucatecans to be vaccinated and to continue applying sanitary measures.

It should be noted that, in the vaccination day that is being carried out in Mérida, people over 30 years of age from Mérida and from any other municipality who have not been vaccinated, can go to any of the 2 Macrocenters and 7 vaccination modules enabled in the city for the first dose to be administered.

Regarding the vaccination day this Wednesday, the state agency detailed that 29,775 first doses of AstraZeneca against the Coronavirus were applied to young people between 18 and 29 years old in the Yucatecan capital and 33,114-second doses of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac to the same sector of the population that lives in the municipalities of Valladolid, Progreso, Tekax, Chemax, Ticul, Oxkutzcab, Motul, Hunucmá, Izamal, Peto, Maxcanú, Halayó, Espita, Tecoh, Temozón, Tixkokob, Yaxcabá, Acanceh, Tzucacab, Muna, Akil, Tinum, Tekit , Conkal, Chichimilá, Seyé, Dzilam González, Baca, Uayma and Sucilá.

It must be remembered that the vaccination of young people in Mérida ends on Sunday, September 12, since this Thursday it is the turn of people born in the months of May and June, tomorrow Friday, those of July and August, on Saturday 11 to those of September and October and finally on Sunday 12 to those of November and December.

This process is developed in 2 macro-centers and 7 modules strategically distributed in the city from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon and the spaces enabled to carry out this task are the vaccination Macro-centers enabled in the Center the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center and the “Socorro Cerón” Multigym at the Kukulcán Sports Unit; and the modules enabled in the Wireless Sports Unit, the Multifunctional Gymnasium, the Regional Military Hospital of Specialties (HMRE), the Higher School of Arts of Yucatán (ESAY), the Villa Palmira Sports Unit, the 11th Infantry Battalion and the Air Base Military Number 8.

