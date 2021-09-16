More than 7 thousand baby turtles hatch in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo

Personnel from state and federal agencies and citizens participate in monitoring the nests.
Quintana Roo, (September 15, 2021).- Puerto Morelos continues to strengthen the “Program for the Protection of Sea Turtles,” by means of day and night surveillance tours to monitor the hatching process of the species that nest on the coast of the municipality, the statement said.
In this sense, the municipal director of Ecology, Nancy González González, announced that as of September 9, there was a record of 1,742 protected nests and 7,795 hatched hatchlings. “The turtle nesting season begins in April and ends in November, so it is not yet possible to speak of final figures,” he added.
Likewise, the municipal official announced that with the support of state and federal agencies, as well as civic organizations, the protection of the sea turtle in Puerto Morelos is carried out on a daily basis.
“The beaches of the municipality are important nesting sites for sea turtles. It is important to mention that Punta Brava registers the highest number of arrivals. For this reason, we consider it vitally important to continue with the work of protection, conservation and dissemination of these species of wild fauna, ” he said.
For her part, the biologist Verónica Juárez, in charge of the municipal program, commented that on July 5th the first hatching was registered in a nest in Punta Brava, with a total of 101 young of the loggerhead species (Caretta-caretta), while that on the 28th of the same month, the first hatchlings of the green or white turtle (Chelonia mydas) emerged, with 125 hatchlings.
“We recognize the invaluable effort and dedication that the hotel sector makes in the protection of Sea Turtles. In each season, the General Directorate of Ecology, in coordination with the Arrecife de Puerto Morelos National Park, provides training to the staff of the 17 lodging centers that are located on the coastal strip of Puerto Morelos ”, he indicated.
He explained that two Guignol theater presentations were organized in the hotel sector, to strengthen and provide environmental education to tourists, mainly children.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
