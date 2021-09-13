More than 54 thousand businesses cut salaries in Yucatan

The economic impact derived from the Covid-19 pandemic has forced all of Yucatan to take drastic measures such as personnel cuts, according to a study.
Mérida, Yucatán.- 42 percent of the 130,000 companies registered in Yucatán (according to Inegi) have resorted to measures such as reducing payroll, cutting personnel and providing incentives to those who come to work in person.
The above was propitiated by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to studies by the consulting firm Sistemas Humanos, which revealed the following information:
Of the more than 54 thousand companies that implemented this measure, 47.5 percent (more than 25 thousand) reduced them from 5 to 39 percent; 37.5 percent (more than 20 thousand), from 40 to 69 percent, and 15 percent (more than 8 thousand), from 70 to 90 percent.
The study “Las Empresas en México ante el Covid-19“, highlights that 58 percent of the 75,400 companies, continue to pay the full salary in the pandemic. In addition, 57 percent of the workers work from home, and the remaining 43 percent work in person or in hybrid mode.
It also points out that 57 percent of the companies have a defined salary policy and only 32 percent have a differentiated one for the different regions in the country in which they operate, which takes into account elements such as the regional market or the cost of living in the area.
