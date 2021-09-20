More than 27 thousand Yucatecans participated in the Second National Earthquake Drill

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 20, 2021).- Committees of 644 real estate companies, dependencies of the three orders of Government and families participated this day in the Second National Drill 2021.

The State Coordination for Civil Protection of Yucatán (Procivy), led by Enrique Alcocer Basto, supervised remotely, through monitoring and interaction with representatives of some 400 firms, the broad response to the activities on the occasion of the National Day on the matter.

With these drills, we take another step forward in preventing possible accidents or natural disasters, said the public servant, who highlighted the participation of staff from 124 federal, 27 state and 91 municipal buildings, as well as 402 private ones.

He also highlighted that 27,256 people were added to work in the field, of which 11,809 were from federal agencies, 2,882 from state agencies, 363 from 91 city councils and more than 10 thousand citizens with their families.

Consistent with the recommendations to prevent Covid-19 infections, in this drill, Procivy promoted the application of sanitary protocols, in such a way that, in each one of the entities, no more than 25 people attended, said the official.

They responded directly to the call issued to the entire country by the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of the Government of the Republic, with actions against hypothetical fires, gas leaks or hurricanes, events of greater risk in the zone.

Alcocer Basto highlighted the involvement of the civil protection committees of private companies, offices of the three orders of Government and families, who previously registered on the platform, sent their photographs and, shortly, will receive their corresponding certificate.

Despite being Sunday off in general, starting at 11:30 a.m., a considerable number of workers and volunteers, from companies of various lines, such as restaurants, movie theaters, self-service stores, department stores, and small businesses, as well as households participated in the protocols.

In a semi-face-to-face way, with no more than 25 people previously chosen in each firm for the drill, eviction measures, immediate attention, first aid, and other actions to be taken were applied, in the event of an accident or natural disaster, he explained.

By monitoring the development of the activity, Procivy verified the actions, the evacuation routes to safe sites, the use of fire fighting equipment, and its maintenance, thus ensuring the safety and protection of the integrity of the people, together with the safeguarding of material goods, rise considerably.

