More than 21 thousand locals employed for the Tren Maya

Mérida, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico).-In the hiring for the Mayan Train project, preference is given to local people; there are more than 21,000 workers hired in the region, and the transportation workers who complained about not being taken into account will also be included, said Aarón Rosado Castillo, coordinator of this tourism project in the state.

Regarding the progress of the works, the official declared that the rains and bad weather have not affected them.

“At the end of the day nothing stops the train today, only if it were a hurricane we would definitely have to cover the works with the pertinent security protocols”, he explained and reminded that they even work 24 hours a day in three shifts, in order to speed up the works.

“Today we maintain a very close dialogue with all the truckers, in fact, we just have this great linkage together with them, to be able to generate the best distribution of the workload of the entire area,” he stated.

“It is not only the loading of the banks of materials required for the embankments but also the unloading of the ballast, which is going to be one of the most important logistic movements of the whole region and we are going to be able to generate its inclusion.”

“We have been generating precisely these pertinent dialogues and definitely today we will be opening the doors to join in the best way with all the groups within the area. Yesterday (Sunday) there was a very important approach with different groups of transporters in the region, with the best intention of promoting a relevant dialogue, not only for now, but a permanent table of dialogue, for any request,” he added.

Rosado Castillo explained that many of the trucks that are required to transport construction material require certain specifications as well as the trucks that will eventually go up to the port of Progreso, each one of them requires different types of connotations and the intention is that according to their capacities they will be able to meet the demands. The interviewee reiterated that in the development of the Maya Train preference is given to regional personnel and companies.

“In sections three and four there are around 21,000 people working in the area. Section three is Maxcanú, where the operations base is located and where hiring is done in the field, mainly through the camps and in section four, based in Valladolid, profiles are received every day to provide employment in the area,” he said.

The coordinator indicated that the municipalities where the train will pass through will be coordinated by the city councils and associations to hold job fairs, where health protocols will be applied for Covid-19.

Finally, Rosado Castillo emphasized that “the Tren Maya in Yucatan is on schedule, at the end of the day nothing stops the work on the train today, only a major hurricane that would make us cover the work with the relevant safety protocols to always maintain the best practices, but despite the rains, the work continues to advance in the best possible way within the peninsular zone”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







