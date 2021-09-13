More cases of coronavirus among health personnel in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 13, 2021).- Currently, there are 105 health workers who had to be removed from their work and are under medical surveillance at home, because they contracted the virus in the last two weeks, reported the secretary of the National Union of the Yucatan Sector Section 67 (Sntsa), Eulogio Piña Briceño.

He specified that only during the past week 66 new infections were registered, the highest figure in the last two months, in which there has been a constant rebound in cases in medical personnel. The remaining 39 were infected the week before.

He indicated that since last year and at the beginning of this year there has been a period of between eight and 10 months in which four or five cases a week were registered, but for eight weeks the figures have increased significantly, however, deaths have been stopped since all staff is vaccinated and the virus is no longer deadly. He stressed that each worker, regardless of the area in which they work, is given 14 days of quarantine to avoid further infections.

He stressed that fortunately the symptoms that workers present are milder, which allows them to return to their work faster and some of them have been infected for the second time already.

Piña Rosado recalled that for a couple of weeks they have been working on strengthening health protocols among workers in different areas, from caretakers, nurses, administrative staff, general practitioners, to reduce the number of infections, since the pandemic has not yet will finish.

Source: Sipse

