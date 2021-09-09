More and more pets are being abandoned in shelters

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 08, 2021).- Due to a lack of knowledge about adoption as well as factors caused by the pandemic such as loss of employment and death of owners, it has caused an increase in requests to take dogs and cats to various shelters.

This situation is aggravated by the fact that pigs, rabbits, even wild animals such as badgers and birds, among others, are also asked to be accepted, this was announced by Silvia Cortés Castillo, director of the Evolución animal shelter.

She indicated that the main factor by which pets are abandoned is that many people resort to adoption without talking about it with the rest of the family, and sometimes they do not measure the responsibility that implies having a living being, in many times the space or the time are limited which causes them to no longer want to have it.

She indicated that although they wanted to accept all the animals that arrive, the situation is difficult since they currently have 600 pets, including dogs and cats.

“Many times people refuse to take their animals to the Municipal Animal Control Center of Mérida (Cemca) because they know they will be slaughtered, however, seeing that the response is delayed, they turn to them, but the situation is complicated for everyone the shelters, we are not the only ones ”, she explained.

Cortés Castillo said that they have had calls where people have asked them to receive pigs, rabbits, ducks, among other animals, so that their end is not to sacrifice them to be food, however, few have been able to help with saturation with the one they currently have.

“The pandemic triggered both the requests and the abandonment of animals most of them left in poor condition at the door of our shelter because they know that helping them implies an expense that few can absorb,” she added.

But the situation is also the responsibility of the authorities because many times behind an act of abandonment there is mistreatment or exercise of violence towards animals, so there must be awareness campaigns but also that the authorities exercise the new laws against animal abuse.

Ever since the initiative was approved, there have been animal cruelty cases and complaints, but so far no one has been tried for it.

Source: Sipse

