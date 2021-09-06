Mom searches in Yucatan for her daughter who went missing 40 years ago in Veracruz

YUCATAN, (September 06, 2021).- Almost 40 years have passed since Gloria Torres Contreras lost sight of her daughter Blanca Estela Navarro Torres, after being allegedly kidnapped by a kindergarten teacher in the port of Veracruz, but the mother has never given up hope of finding her.

She was recently able to recover the official documentation of little Blanca, who was five or six years old when she was abducted by a kindergarten teacher from Yucatán, and who allegedly would have brought her to the state to raise her as her own daughter.

The girl was leaving classes at the President John F. Kennedy federal kindergarten, with code M-XXVIII-498 (3000117) 30DJN696Y, in the port of Veracruz, when she disappeared back in the 1980s.

She was allegedly abducted by her preschool teacher, whose name was Yolanda Rivas, and would have transferred the girl to Yucatán, where the teacher was originally from.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

Yolanda Rivas took advantage of the trust that the family had in her since she was a close family friend, and the ‘comadre’ of an aunt of the minor.

The case was published on the Facebook account “I’m looking for my biological parents”, and there it is explained that the mother resumed the search now that she has been able to recover her daughter’s documents, such as birth certificate and kindergarten documentation.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

Photos of the girl and her mother are also posted in the publication. One user even improved the photo of the little girl so that it can be better appreciated.

Currently, Blanca Estela (possibly has another name) would be 42 years old. Her mother wants to locate her to tell her that she never left her, but that she was kidnapped by the teacher.

Photo: (Facebook)

At the time, the abduction of the girl was reported, but the authorities did not resolve anything or were able to locate the little girl.

In case of having any type of report that could help the mother to locate her daughter, please contact the number 2717491155, with Mrs. Gloria Torres Contreras.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments