Mexico registered 5,139 cases and 224 deaths from COVID-19 in the last hours

MEXICO, (September 13, 2021).- The Ministry of Health of Mexico reported this Saturday 224 new deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 267 thousand 748 deaths, in addition to another five thousand 139 new cases to reach three million 511 thousand 882 infections, during the current third wave of the pandemic in the country.
With these records, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from COVID-19 behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.
The country surpassed the 3.5 million accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday 11th, amid the third wave of infections, which has affected the country for three months.
But health authorities said last Tuesday that Mexico adds four consecutive weeks with an accelerated reduction of estimated positive cases of COVID-19.
The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 400 thousand deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 3 million 723 thousand 390 cases of contagion.
Of this number, 92 thousand 485 are active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days.
In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, two million 853 thousand 567 people have been recovered.
Currently, eight of the 32 states are on alert for a general hospital occupancy greater than 50%.
Source: López Dóriga
