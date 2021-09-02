Mexico has received 103.2 million vaccines against Covid-19 so far

Mexico City, (September 02, 2021) .- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that so far Mexico has received 103.2 million anticovid vaccines and 65 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated, at least with one dose. The main reason for the reduction in fatalities, despite the continuity of the pandemic, is the effectiveness of the national vaccination plan, which is allowing the normalization of the population’s activities.

In front of members of the cabinet, the president specified:

“Until today we have received 103 million 296 thousand 665 doses of vaccines Pfizer, Sinovac, Sputnik, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Cansino, and Moderna, from pharmaceutical companies and foreign governments that have demonstrated with deeds their solidarity with Mexico and its people.”

He highlighted the support of Cuba, Argentina, Russia, China, India, and the United States.

“In fact, we have fewer hospitalized patients, and mortality has been considerably reduced, fewer deaths have been registered among infected people, and this is a very important achievement, but also an indicator of the normalization of productive, educational and social activities in our country”, AMLO added.

