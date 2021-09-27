Mexico Cloud and Data Center Market Growth Report 2021-2025

The “Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Mexico – 2021 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report considers the growth of space, power, and pricing for Mexico.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Mexico.

About Mexico

The key domestic fibre providers in Mexico include the following – Telcel (the incumbent telecoms provider) and Movistar. The Mexican Government has implemented a plan to build a "Backbone Network" across Mexico with up to 25,000 km of fibre nationwide called Red Troncal.

Mexico is connected via 4 international cables and a new cable system is planned for launch in 2022 called the Aurora Cable System, with a landing point in Cancun, Mexico – with other landing points in Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and the USA.

IBM Cloud and HUAWEI Cloud are the main CPS providers. In January 2020, Microsoft announced that it would be investing over USD $1 billion in Mexico over a 5-year period. Mexico has 17 Data Centre Providers with just under 46 Data Centre facilities.

There has been investment from Equinix with the acquisition of three Data Centre facilities in Mexico and from KIO Networks – it was reported by Bloomeberg In August 2020 that they were exploring a sale valued at USD $1 billion. KIO has established a series of core Data Centres with a wide range of edge Data Centres in Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 – A definition of a Cloud & Emerging Data Centre market – provides a definition of an Emerging Market and compares the key similarities between the 10 Data Centre markets profiled.

Section 2 – The Cloud and Data Centre Fabric in Mexico – provides an overview of the key Data Centre fabric including domestic fibre connectivity, sub-sea fibre connectivity, Dark Fibre connectivity, Power & renewable power availability, Energy costs and Digital & Cloud adoption rates for Mexico.

Section 3 – The Data Centre Market in Mexico – including a Data Centre overview, Key Data Centre Players, Forecast Data Centre growth (in space and power) and Data Centre pricing for Mexico from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 4 – The Public Cloud Market in Mexico – including key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), the market entry of new CSPs, pricing and product examples, the presence of the global CSPs Mexico and a forecast for public cloud revenues from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 5 – Conclusions & Key Trends – The Conclusions from the report and the growth in Mexico and key trends in Mexico.

Appendix One – A list of Cloud & Data Centre Providers that are included in the report

Source: researchandmarkets.com

