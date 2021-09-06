Mexico City to replace Columbus statue with one of Olmeca indigenous woman

MEXICO CITY, Sept 06, 2021 (Reuters) – A prominent statue of explorer Christopher Columbus on Paseo de la Reforma one of Mexico City’s principal avenues is to be replaced with that of an Olmeca indigenous woman, the capital’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Sunday, September 5th.
The 19th-century bronze statue was taken down from the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard last year allegedly for restoration work ahead of an annual protest.
It is to make way for a monument that delivers “social justice” regarding the historic role of women in Mexico, particularly those of indigenous origin, Sheinbaum said at an event in the Mexican capital.
“Of course we recognize Columbus. But there are two visions,” Sheinbaum said, adding that one of these was the European vision of the “discovery of America,” even though civilizations had existed for centuries in Mexico.
“And there’s another vision from here, that in reality a European arrived in America, who made an encounter between two places, and then came the (Spanish) conquest,” she added.
The Columbus statue will be relocated to a “worthy” place in the city, the mayor said.
Several statues of the Italian navigator, whose Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward opened the way for the European conquest of the Americas, have been removed from U.S. cities since the Black Lives Matter protests and the worldwide re-examination of the colonial era and the legacy of slavery.
Sheinbaum is a close ally of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has sought to cast his government first and foremost as a defender of the poor and indigenous communities, many of whom are among the country’s least well-off.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Restaurants in Cancun prepare for the third edition of “Taco Week”
Restaurants in downtown Cancun will offer.
-
NGOs demand dignified treatment of migrants in Mexico
They urge the federal government to.
-
UADY High School students return to face-to-face classes in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- With.
-
Brazilian living legend Pelé hospitalized
Brazilian superstar Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
-
Divers discover broken pipeline that triggered Gulf of Mexico oil spill
Divers using underwater sonar discovered a.
-
Governor supervises construction works of the C5I Yucatan Control Center
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- Governor.
-
Mom searches in Yucatan for her daughter who went missing 40 years ago in Veracruz
YUCATAN, (September 06, 2021).- Almost 40.
-
What is the transfer pricing regime in Mexico?
ITR and TP Week and International Tax.
-
Oxkintok the Maya City of the three suns
Oxkintok is a pre-Columbian Maya archaeological.
-
August: the month with the highest toll of reported COVID-19 cases in Mexico
August is now the month with.
Leave a Comment