    • Mexican Journalist Manuel González, director of PM Noticias, is murdered in Morelos

    By on September 29, 2021
    (Foto: Twitter - @DigitaMorelos)

    The journalist was shot to death in Morelos Mexico, the Attorney General’s Office reported on Wednesday, September 29th.

    MEXICO CITY, (September 29, 2021).- Journalist Manuel González Reyes was shot to death in the central state of Morelos, the Attorney General of that Mexican state reported on Wednesday.

    González Reyes, who was director of the Portal Morelos Agency, died Tuesday afternoon after being attacked by two armed men when he was in an area of ​​food stalls in the city of Cuernavaca.

    The journalist, who was Emiliano Zapata’s mayoral candidate for the extinct Bienestar Ciudadano party in the regional elections in mid-year, died as a result of a firearm shot in the head, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. of Morelos.

    According to preliminary investigations, at least one person participated in the attack on the journalist, the Public Ministry said.

    Right to free expression 

    The murder of González Reyes was condemned by the international organization Article 19, which defends freedom of expression and the right to information, which announced on its Twitter account that it had completed the homicide documentation.

    Article 19 said that according to public information the journalist was killed by two unknown subjects on a motorcycle.

    Murder of journalists

    During the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which began in December 2018, at least 44 journalists have been assassinated, according to figures from the Secretariat of the Government of Mexico. González Reyes is at least the sixth journalist assassinated in the country so far this year.

    Last month, the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel publicly threatened journalist Azucena Uresti, a well-known news anchor, with death.

    Source: Sipse

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



