Mexican film ‘El Hoyo en la Cerca’ wins best photography award at the Venice Film Festival

The recognition received at the 78th Venice International Film Festival was awarded to Alfonso Herrera Salcedo, director of photography for the feature film.

MEXICO, (September 13, 2021).- In the middle of the celebration of the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, the feature film “El Hoyo en la Cerca” (The hole in the fence), by the Mexican Joaquín del Paso received the award for best photography.

At “La Mostra”, the name by which this Italian event is also known, the work of Alfonso Herrera Salcedo, cinematographer of the 100-minute feature film, was recognized.

The news, which fills national cinematography with pride, was announced by the distributor and production company “Cine Caníbal”, who immediately expressed their congratulations.

“The hole in the fence”, by Joaquín del Paso makes a criticism of the social, economic, and political elite that maintains a sustained indoctrination from cruelty.

According to the director, this film has edges of terror: an exclusive Christian camp to which the rich send their children to submit them to a process of physical, moral, and religious training that will mark their adult lives, all called to hold positions of command.

However, the discovery of a hole in the fence that surrounds the camp triggers tragic and disturbing events, making the boys, cruel and violent in their actions but shielded in faith, to perpetrate all kinds of violence.

“The film speaks of the foundation and origin, of that power sustained in the sense of community of the privileged against the enemy, the poor, the immigrant, the different, in short,” explained Del Paso.

According to the director, a very current structure in Mexico today, where “power for power’s sake is disguised as something spiritual.”

Source: Heraldo de Mexico

