Mexican children from 12 to 17 years old will receive COVID vaccine from Pfizer-Biontech

The COVID vaccine would be applied to Mexican minors who suffer from comorbidities.
MEXICO CITY, (September 27, 2021).- The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell , reported that on October 1st, the registration for the Covid-19 vaccine in children between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities in Mexico will begin.
“The Pfizer vaccine is the one that we can use at this time and we estimate to vaccinate 750,000 to 1,500,000 children and adolescents,” said the official during the “Mañanera” conference.
He explained that minors with diabetes, obesity in grade 2 or higher, cancer, transplants, HIV, serious chronic lung diseases, chronic kidney, liver, or digestive system diseases, as well as pregnant adolescents, will be immunized.
“We can use the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine because it is the only one that has been scientifically proven to be safe and effective in girls, boys and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, previously it had been registered from 16 years onwards. So it is the only vaccine that we will be able to use for the moment in Mexico.
“I do not know rules out that other pharmaceutical companies at the time also present their files and show that vaccines can also be used in children and adolescents.”
López-Gatell pointed out that on September 28 the technical guidelines and the list of comorbidities will be published, on October 1 the registration begins in mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and in the first week of October the preparation of hospital vaccination units begins permanent.
“We are going to use the infrastructure in the medical units where these diseases are treated, that is where we will be able to carry out the permanent vaccination stations.”
However, through court decisions, some children have managed to be vaccinated.
Among the diseases that will be considered for vaccinating minors are:
- Immunosuppression.
- Severe chronic lung disease
- Chronic diseases of the kidney, liver or digestive system.
- Chronic neurological disease.
- Cardiovascular diseases.
- Diabetes and other endocrine diseases.
- Genetic or chromosomal abnormalities.
- Teen pregnancy.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
