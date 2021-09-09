Meridians will be able to participate in citizen consultation

From today until September 30, the citizen consultation will be open to young people

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 08, 2021).- The consultation ” Planning the Merida we want ” was presented, through which the Decide Mérida Platform seeks to promote citizen participation in a way that influences the elaboration of the Municipal Development Plan of the administration municipal 2021-2024.

How to participate?

Participants can submit up to 5 proposals per user on economic development, sustainability, social inclusion, security, infrastructure and services, and governance and administration.

These proposals must have municipal competence, no reports of services will be received and it must indicate what impact it would have on the municipality and which public would benefit from it.

Also, users will be able to vote for the proposals of their interest through “likes”.

Participants can submit up to 5 proposals. Photo: (Sipse)

The proposals received will be validated from October 11 to 15 through virtual citizen tables, where citizens can also participate, to later be integrated into the Municipal Development Plan that would be approved by the Meridano Council.

Where to take the proposals?

As of today and until next September 24, you will be able to participate in the 58 fixed venues in which all the Municipal Single Windows are included. The hours of these venues are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the case of the communities, proposals can be made at the community’s premises from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In the case of Chalmuch, Dzodzil Norte, Santa María Yaxché, and San Antonio Hool communities, residents will have the opportunity to participate too.

Similarly, citizens may also go to the Citizen Service Module, located on the ground floor of the Mérida´s Municipal Palace from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On the City Council page www.merida.gob.mx you will be able to consult the location and hours of operation of the fixed modules.

Online proposals

Similarly, you can enter the portal www.decide.merida.gob which will be open until September 30 for citizens to upload their proposals.

It is worth mentioning that Mérida is the second city at the national level that put into operation this European model of a participatory platform through which a total of 1,141 citizen proposals were received both in fixed venues and online in the last municipal administration.

