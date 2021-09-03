Méridais just two months away from the most anticipated Tianguis Turistico

They expect the event to be an engine for economic reactivation; It will take place from November 16th to 19th

Mérida, Yucatan, (September 03, 2021).- The Tianguis Turístico is a business forum for the promotion and flow of the tourism sector, in its 45th edition, this event will be based in the Yucatecan capital, promoting it as a World-Class Tourist destination. After being postponed due to the contingency by Covid-19, the new scheduled date is November 16 to 19.

77 days before the Tourist Tianguis, Michelle Fridman, head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), points out that they are “working 24/7 in the organization due to all the circumstances we are facing, but also It is the most expected tianguis in the history of this event ”.

She hopes that this event will be an engine for economic reactivation in the state and ensures that exhibitors have not changed since the tianguis was organized, before the pandemic began.

Look at this event as the first of a new era for tourism in Mexico, which will be taking place from November 16 to 19, the main venue will be the Siglo XXI Convention Center but will have other locations for alternative events.

“The tianguis had to be reinvented”, she assures; not only do they have to find new strategies for people’s health, but even trends have transformed the world and tourism itself.

On this occasion, she already considers it unlikely that the tianguis will be postponed again, considering that the vaccination process is advancing fast, ” we are going to do everything in our power to move forward. Until today, all the attendants are 100 percent confirmed.”

And, although she recognizes that in current circumstances everything can change overnight, so far, no further modifications are foreseen.

On the other hand, Fridman reports that the tourism sector during this summer 2021 had better results than expected, in the context of the pandemic, with better figures compared to 2020, “we saw a rebound in the arrival of passengers, in hotel occupancy and in general in the economic spill ”.

With information from Sefotur, this July 2021 there were 139 thousand 589 overnight visitors, 31 thousand 727 more than in June; In addition, hotel occupancy was at 41.4 percent, exceeding every month since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

From January to July 2021, Merida registered 675 thousand 238 overnight visitors, compared to 2019, which means a 57.1 percent recovery.

