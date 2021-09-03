Mérida will host the ChelaArte Festival, an exhibition of giant figures

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 03, 2021).- Mérida is part of the route of the cities in which the ChelaArte Festival will take place, an event that allows the exhibition of inflatables of giant figures that at the same time use light to have a greater effect as part of a modern art exhibition.

This event has been scheduled to appear in Monterrey, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juárez, Torreón, Durango, Ensenada, Mexicali, Sonora, Sinaloa and Mérida.

The dates are yet to be confirmed, however, the organizing committee of the event has announced that this edition will be held in the “White City” in the form of a theme park that people as a family can attend if they wish.

The event can be attended by people of all ages and to take a tour of the exhibition of inflatables of various figures.

This event will be possible to carry out respecting the measures of healthy distance and the health protocols to avoid possible Covid infections.

According to information collected on the festival’s official website, this is the first time this artistic exhibition has been presented in these Mexican cities.

As part of the show, the projection of video mapping, the presence of national artists, aerial pyrotechnics, foodtrucks, a “glowing forest”, as well as the sale of national and artisan beer brands are also announced.

