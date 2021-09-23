Mérida Technological Institute celebrated 60 years of service to change lives

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 22, 2021).- The Mérida Technological Institute celebrated its 60th Anniversary with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque that represents the values ​​of commitment, leadership, and training of generations of professionals who graduated from the Tecnológico of Mérida.

The Mérida Montejo Rotary Club took the initiative to honor the institution with the donation of a plaque to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary and with the support of the Mérida Itzáes Rotary Club and the institution’s Board of Graduates, they made it possible.

The work is a design by the Architect Beatriz Vargas Avila, who gave it a nostalgic and modern touch, thus this plaque reminds their students, teachers, and visiting citizens of the great importance of this 100% Yucatecan educational institution.

At the time, the President of the Mérida Montejo Rotary Club, Víctor Caballero Durán said that we are currently facing new challenges and tasks that have undoubtedly in some way placed education in a different format, thus being Technological an exemplary institution that maintains its rhythm and objectives reinventing itself to the needs of the way of life that we have today.

During the event, Caballero Durán recognized the presence of Dr. Enrique Fernández Fassnacht, General Director of the National Technology of Mexico, to whom he presented a Rotary button, a badge that recalls the values ​​with which the members of this institution develop in the various planes of their lives, social, business, and others.

He also shared some magazines with the information on the rotating agenda, a summary where you can learn more about Rotary’s lines of action.

