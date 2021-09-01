Mérida proposes to build 470 kilometers of additional bicycle lanes

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- With the installation of the Advisory Council for the Promotion and Encouragement of Bicycle Use in Mérida, the government of Yucatán will seek advice from experts in the field to install a network of more than 470 kilometers of bicycle lanes in the state capital.

Everardo Flores Gómez highlighted the materialization of this assembly, which will seek to increase the cycling infrastructure of Mérida, which currently amounts to 4.4 percent of the roads designed for the use of motorized vehicles.

“The objective is to have that 10 percent of current roads for vehicles, with support for roads for bicycles. There are more than 300 kilometers of bicycle lanes, a complete network of bicycle lanes is being considered, a whole dream that we have had for a long time ”, said the president of the Cicloturixes civil association.

Flores Gómez specified that, according to the data presented during the installation of the Advisory Council, currently the road network of Mérida and its metropolitan area consists of 4,674 kilometers, considering all the streets, primary, secondary and tertiary that are in the urban area from the city.

He recalled that there are currently just over 205 kilometers of cycling infrastructure, between confined, shared and priority cycling lanes, of which 71.7 were installed in 2020.

In that sense, the president of Cicloturixes explained that this figure would need to be doubled, to reach the goal of 470.6 kilometers, established in the document Bases and strategies to strengthen the use of bicycles in sustainable mobility in the state of Yucatán, presented during the installation of the Advisory Council.

Flores Gómez revealed that among the modalities of cycling infrastructure they intend to introduce in the metropolitan area of the Yucatecan capital.

Longer bike lanes will connect the most remote areas of the city with the Historic Center (these will be named “Paseos”), the “Arcos” are streets that connect and direct network users on their routes, while the “Links” will be sections complementary to the network, which create connections for the areas that remain between the other two modalities of the bicycle lane.

“We hope that this (Council) works because we are already talking about real things, maintenance, things that the secretariats themselves can propose to promote the use of the bike ”, stressed the cyclist.

However, Flores Gómez reiterated that it is still pending to talk about the issue of maintenance of the kilometers of bicycle lanes installed in Mérida during 2020, since sections such as Jacinto Canek avenue and 86 avenue are in very poor condition, making their use difficult and causing more problems to cyclists.

“Maintenance is obviously essential because we see from now on that the bike lanes do need it”, he concluded.

