Mérida monopolizes tourist influx in Yucatán: 140 thousand visitors in July

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 04, 2021).- Boosted by the 2021 summer holiday season, during July, Yucatán received a total of 139 thousand 589 tourists who stayed overnight in the state, which meant a 516 percent rebound compared to the same month last year, when the arrival of only 27 thousand 39 visitors, revealed the Monthly Report on Results of Tourism Activity in the state.

During the seventh month of the year, the city of Mérida concentrated 115 thousand 862 overnight tourists (83 percent of total visitors); followed by the tourist center of Valladolid, with 14,939; Chichén Itzá, 4,407; Izamal, three thousand 44; and Uxmal, 1,339.

However, the document of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur) of Yucatán, refers that this figure is still lower (-31.1 percent) than the data obtained during the year prior to the arrival of COVID-19 since in July of 2019 registered the arrival of 202 thousand 575 tourists.

It should be noted that the 117 thousand 714 Mexican travelers who arrived in Yucatan, during July, represented 84.3 percent of the visitors for the month; while the 21,875 foreign tourists occupied the other 15.7 percent of the total.

With this, the entity accumulates a total of 675 thousand 238 tourists who have stayed overnight since January 1, 2021, of which 574 thousand 223 have been national visitors and 101 thousand 15 of foreign origin.

Hotel occupancy in Yucatán

Regarding hotel occupancy in the State, the Sefotur report indicates that during July 2021 hotels were at 38.8 percent of their capacity, that is, 31.2 percent more than during the same month last year.

On the other hand, the hotel centers of the Yucatecan capital registered an occupancy of 41.4 percent. Divided by category, five-star hotels reported occupancy of 42.7 percent; those with four stars, 42.6 percent; those with three stars, 46 percent; those with two stars, 28.8 percent; and those with a star, only 20.9 percent.

Regarding cruises, at the end of July 2021, the arrival of the Carnival Breeze ship was registered, which brought with it 2,825 passengers, of which it was estimated that 54.4 percent remained in the port of Progreso, while the so much rest used some type of tourist service to know some point of the State.

Regarding meeting tourism, the Sefotur report indicates that during the seventh month of the year 11 events of this type were held, with which Yucatan adds a total of 68 congresses and conventions, which means an increase of 36 percent compared to the 2020 records.

Regarding the mobility of passengers by air, the state report adds that last July the International Airport of the City of Mérida registered, between its entrances and exits, a total movement of 192 thousand 616 passengers. This meant 135,164 more than in the same month of 2020. In this vein, from January to July 2021, Yucatán mobilized a million 62,173 people through said air terminal.

During this month, the arrival and departure flights from the Mérida International Airport registered an average occupancy of 72.5 percent, higher than the average accumulated throughout the year, which is 68.7 percent.

Finally, the land mobility of passengers to Mérida continues despite the health contingency of COVID-19. In this sense, the Oriente Bus terminal (ADO) reported the movement of 34,368 passengers, out of the 196,666 that have been mobilized during the year through this landline.

The Yucatan Times

