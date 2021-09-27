Mérida is a leading host in luxury brand events

Hacienda Xcanatún will be the perfect setting for the exclusive presentation of 100% electric Mercedes-Benz (EQ) cars and Panerai watches, from September 27 to 29
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 27, 2021).- Mercedes-Benz and Panerai merge their philosophy and lifestyle to receive their special guests at the “Ecological Experience” event, in which the sustainability of Mercedes-Benz and the ecological innovation of Panerai meet to achieve an unforgettable off-road trip.
The perfect setting for such a sought-after event will be the Hacienda Xcanatún, a paradise that keeps stories dating back to the 18th century and that currently appears as a sophisticated hotel, which welcomes its guests in its elegant suites, with local works of art and modern details. The private gardens of more than four hectares, the beautiful vegetation, and the variety of tropical flowers will be the perfect hosts for this great event from September 27 to 29.
The history and tradition of our city will undoubtedly make the attendees of the “Ecological Experience” fall in love with the exclusive presentation of Panerai watches and the 100% electric Mercedes-Benz (EQ) Cars, the generation that ushers in a new era of luxury driving.
During the presentation of the Mercedes-EQ, which will take place in the Arcada Terrace, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the vehicle, to later participate in a tour of the Hacienda Mucuyché and its cenotes, where history and the natural wealth of Yucatan awaits you with open arms.
After enjoying interesting tourist attractions in the city, attendees will witness the presentation of Panerai, an event that will undoubtedly make them fall in love.
“Ecological Experience” brings together Mercedes-Benz and Panerai, who have three things in common: respect for the environment, a spirit of defiance of limits, and a love of adventure. That makes it an event worth seeing.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
