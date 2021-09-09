Mérida City Council will work on the continuity of successful public policies

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 9, 2021) .- “Juntos Por Más” is the slogan that will accompany the image and logo of the City Council of Mérida 2021-2024 headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha and in which the work will continue carried out during the municipal administration that just concluded.
The logo will be the same as in the previous management, with only the phrase “Together for More” as a variable. As the Mayor has emphasized, in this municipal government, austerity, as well as the sum of efforts of the united and joint work with the citizens and the various sectors of civil society, will be a fundamental key to support the work of the present administration.
In 2018, the Meridanos made their decision to entrust Renán Barrera with a new administration.
Based on the achievements made in the last electoral contest, the public reaffirmed their support to lead the municipal administration for another three years, which will allow the continuity of programs and actions that have demonstrated their efficiency.
This ratification made Renán Barrera the first consecutive Municipal President ratified in office.
The objective is to fulfill the mission and vision of the City Council of working without distinction for all the inhabitants of the municipality, making every last effort to improve the quality of life of each and every citizen.
Source: Yucatan Ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
