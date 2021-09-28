Merida Bus credentials will remain valid until the end of the year

A government decree will allow discount micas for students, senior citizens and people with disabilities to be used until December 31st, 2021.

MÉRIDA.- Due to the need for people to travel and the economic affectation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government deems it convenient to recognize and extend the validity of the smart urban transportation credentials of students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities, so that they may continue to enjoy the applicable exemption.

The above was announced through Decree 414/2021 published in the Official Gazette of the State Government, which is effective as of today until December 31

It should be recalled that in February 2019, Decree 45/2019 was published, which determines the amount of the fare applicable to the public passenger transportation service of 2.5 pesos, in the case of regular students enrolled in any educational institution recognized by the Secretary of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan, the Autonomous University of Yucatan or the Technological Institute of Merida and who have the intelligent urban transportation credential; adults over 60 years old who have the intelligent credential; and children.

Likewise, it provides that disabled people are exempt from any payment for the use of the public transportation service. Therefore, all those smart credentials that have expired on March 26, 2020, will continue to be valid in urban transportation units, respecting the aforementioned fares for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

It is worth remembering that as we reported in previous publications, the transportation permit holders affiliated with the Frente Único de Trabajadores del Volante (FUTV) were waiting for this announcement to continue respecting the social fare for the aforementioned groups since with the return to classes many young people use their smart credentials for their transportation.

