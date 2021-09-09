Medical personnel denied responsibility for the fall of a baby in a hospital in Chetumal

The State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder against the alleged perpetrators.

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (September 09, 2021).- The nurses and doctors who were discharged because they allegedly “dropped” a newborn baby at the Morelos Maternal and Child Hospital in Chetumal, assured that the main responsibility lies with its director, Juan Aguilar Muciño since for two years it has been refused to repair or purchase new incubators.

“It did not fall from his arms, but from the incubator, which has long had a faulty lock. They had already warned the director of the Hospital about this problem, but he always refused to repair it, “said Obed Castillo Hernández, the baby’s father, after talking with the dismissed medical staff, whose names he reserved for their safety, limiting himself to confirming that they are three were dismissed, graduates of the University of Quintana Roo.

He added that finally, the Maternal and Child Hospital agreed to pay for the transfer of his son to a hospital in Mérida, in order to undergo surgery for the two fractures in his head, although he regretted that this action took place six days after the accident, and just because the case had an impact on social media.

A solicitud de los familiares, y después de la valoración de médicos especialistas, fue trasladado el bebé T.C. del Hospital Materno Infantil Morelos a un hospital en la ciudad de Mérida. pic.twitter.com/C3pxsJZLqX — SESA Quintana Roo (@SESA_QROO) September 8, 2021

Prosecutor’s Office opens investigation folder against doctors involved

For its part, the State Attorney General’s Office initiated the investigation folder FGE / QRoo / OPB / 09/4528/2021 against the medical personnel involved, for alleged negligence.

Added to this is the investigation VG / OPB / 316/09/2021, initiated by the Human Rights Commission of the State of Quintana Roo, last Monday.

So far the authorities have not specified any names of the alleged perpetrators, since they are still in the phase of collecting the data.

The general director of the hospital, Aguilar Muciño, for his part, denied that the error was due to the poor conditions of the hospital, adding that it was a human error and therefore the legal area was already given part for the delineation of responsibilities.

On the reason that it took almost a week to pay for the transfer of the baby to a clinic in Mérida, he explained that it was because it was necessary to have the newborn under observation.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments